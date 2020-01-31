Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Assessment Analysis 2019-2027

The study on the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Non-Halogenated Flame Retardants Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

segmented as follows:

Metal oxide based

Phosphorous based

Nitrogen based

Others

On the basis of end-use industry, the non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Others

On the basis of application, the non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Polyolefin (PO)

Epoxy

Unsaturated Polyester (UPE)

Rubber

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU)

Styrenics

Engineering thermoplastics (ETP)

Others

On the basis of regions, the global non-halogenated flame retardant market is segmented as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Japan

To understand and assess the market opportunities and trends, the report is categorically split into sections such as market overview, analysis by product type, analysis by application, analysis by end-use industry and analysis by region. The report also provides a competition landscape to offer insights about major players in the market.

The report starts with the market overview and provides market definition and analysis about the drivers (demand side and supply side), restraints and key trends in the market. The following section includes market analysis on the basis of product type, followed by end-use industry, application and regions.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various segments, covering present scenarios and future prospects. The report considers 2014 as base year, with market numbers estimated for 2015. The market has been forecast from 2015 onwards.

To calculate the market size, the report considers average price of NHFR across geographies on a regional basis. Data points such as regional split and market split, by product type, end-use industry and application, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been also been incorporated to arrive at apt market estimates. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue as well as volume of NHFR market. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market would take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of various analysis considering the supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.

As previously highlighted, the market for NHFR is split into various sub-categories on the basis of region, product type, end-use industry and application. These segments or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the non-halogenated flame retardant market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of NHFR market by region, application, end-use industry and product type, and their revenue forecast in terms of absolute $ opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global NHFR market.

In the final section of the report, the NHFR market landscape is included, in order to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, companies’ presence in NHFR product portfolio and key differentiators. Some of the market players featured in the section are as follows:

Clariant International Limited

Albemarle Corporation

Israel Chemical Limited

Italmatch Chemicals S.p.A

Chemtura Corporation

Nabaltec AG

FRX Polymer Inc

Huber Engineered Material

Amfine Chemical Corporation

THOR Group Ltd.

