Occlusion Devices Market Growth, Forecast and Value Chain 2017 – 2025

Occlusion Devices Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Occlusion Devices industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Occlusion Devices manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Occlusion Devices market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Occlusion Devices Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Occlusion Devices industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Occlusion Devices industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Occlusion Devices industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Occlusion Devices Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Occlusion Devices are included:

Drivers and Restraints

Numerous factors are serving to boost the uptake of occlusion devices market. Those include the rise in the number of target patients and continued progress in the quality of products vis-à-vis features and functionalities. Besides, favorable reimbursement policies for such minimally invasive procedures and mounting clinical evidence corroborating the efficiency and safety of such products is also playing a key role in catalyzing growth. Posing a challenge to the market, on the other hand, is the steep cost of products, tough regulatory norms and approval procedures, and inadequate number of highly-trained surgeons to carry out the procedures.

Some of the top grossing occlusion devices in the market are occlusion removal devices, embolization devices, and support devices. Of them, the segment of occlusion removal devices is comprised of balloon occlusion devices, coil retrievers, stent retrievers, and suction and aspiration devices. Under embolization devices, key products are embolic coils, tubal occlusion devices, and liquid embolic agents. Again support devices include guidewires and microcatheters.

Global Occlusion Devices Market: Trends and Opportunities

There are opportunities abound in the neurological area for keen players in the global market for occlusion devices. This is because of the surging number of target neurosurgeries worldwide, increasing research in the domain of interventional neurology, cutting-edge research for product innovation by cash-rich manufacturers, and helpful reimbursement policies.

Currently, hospitals and surgical and diagnostic centers are majorly stoking demand for occlusion devices. This is because of the increasing popularity of minimally invasive or image-guided procedures and better reimbursement facilities. A noticeable trend in the market is the usage of biomaterials in occlusion devices for handling cardiac defects. Design of the products plays a key role in their usage.

Global Occlusion Devices Market: Regional Analysis

From a regional perspective, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World are key regions in the global market for occlusion devices. Among them, North America and Europe are prominent markets, reason being the numerous medical reimbursements available for cardiovascular procedures, rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical procedures which take faster time to heal and also reduce risks of complications, and presence of many original equipment manufacturers which has led to easy availability of occlusion devices.

Global Occlusion Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for occlusion devices are Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Terumo, Stryker Corporation, Penumbra, Abbott, Cardinal Health, B. Braun, Asahi Intecc, C.R. Bard, Cook Group, Angiodynamics, and Acrostak. Such players are seen trying to grow their market shares through acquisition of smaller companies that not just enables them to diversify their product portfolio but increase geographical footprints. They are also banking upon long term contracts with hospitals and other healthcare centers to ensure steady uptake of their products.

