Ophthalmic Knives Market : Report analyzes the segments and provides the relative contribution to the development2018 – 2028

Ophthalmic Knives Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Ophthalmic Knives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Ophthalmic Knives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Ophthalmic Knives Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

key developments responsible for the steady growth of the global ophthalmic knives market include:

Diamatrix Ltd. is manufacturing ophthalmic crescent blades which features pointed and sharp edges with rounded tip and straight sides. Such blades provide accurate cuts.

Shreeji Micro Systems Inc. are developing ophthalmic knives with the integration of various latest technologies. They are launching heat tampered knives which are specially designed for offering precise and strong point for easy penetration at the time of surgeries.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global ophthalmic knives market include –

HAI Laboratories

Novartis

Bausch Health

Sidapharm

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market: Key Growth Drivers

The global ophthalmic knives market is primarily driven by the rising incidences of several ophthalmic diseases. Along with this, increasing number of surgeries worldwide and soaring demand for minimally invasive surgeries are also propelling expansion in the global ophthalmic knives market. Rapid adoption of robotic platforms in ophthalmic surgeries and surging demand for advanced surgical procedures among patients suffering from keratosis and glaucoma are also providing impetus to the growth of the global ophthalmic knives market.

Furthermore, several companies in the global ophthalmic knives market are emphasizing on launching several technologically advanced single-use ophthalmic knives, which differ in the area of material and sharpness on the basis of surgical demands. Due to this, numerous end-users such as clinics and hospitals are choosing the ophthalmic knives based on the different types of ophthalmic surgical procedures. Such factors are also expected to fuel growth in the global ophthalmic knives market. However, another factor responsible for spurring growth of the global ophthalmic knives market includes the growing cases of diabetes globally. Diabetes has become a major cause of blindness, which results in diabetic retinopathy.

However, the global ophthalmic knives market is facing a few challenges which are hampering the growth. Health hazards associated with the use of ophthalmic knives is expected to negatively impact the growth of the global ophthalmic knives market during the assessment period. Nonetheless, rapid technological advancements and incorporation of latest technology in ophthalmology are believed to overcome some challenges in the upcoming years.

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market: Regional Outlook

With respect to geography, North America is expected to dominate the global ophthalmic knives market as the region has witnessed rising healthcare expenditures. Along with this, presence of several reimbursement opportunities in countries such as Canada and the USA and increasing number of ASCs are also responsible for fueling growth in the ophthalmic knives market in this region.

