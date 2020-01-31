Penoxsulam Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Penoxsulam market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Penoxsulam market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Penoxsulam market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Penoxsulam market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Penoxsulam market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Penoxsulam market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

On the basis of component, the global Penoxsulam market report covers the following segments:

Drivers and Trends

The key driver of the global penoxsulam market currently, is its use as an herbicide. It is employed by farmers globally to prevent the growth of weeds among a wide range of crops including rice, wheat, and corn. In addition, the demand for penoxsulam is expected to increase over the coming years due to the growing number of turfs and lawns globally. The growing number of residential and commercial lawns is expected to boost the global penoxsulam market over the next few years. Moreover, the growing number of sports grounds and golf courses – especially in the U.S. – is expected to drive the global penoxsulam market during the forecast period.

Global Penoxsulam Market: Regional Analysis

The key regions included under the global penoxsulam market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. The demand for penoxsulam has been exceptionally high in North America, owing to the growth of its farming activities. The region is facing a high pressure to increase yield while facing a reducing overall area to farm in.

Asia Pacific follows North America in terms of the overall demand volume for penoxsulam. The swiftly growing agricultural sector in Asia Pacific – especially in emerging countries such as India – is likely to boost the global players in the penoxsulam market over the given forecast period. In addition, the growth in the construction activity and the increasing number of turfs in India, China, and Indonesia is anticipated to drive the demand for penoxsulam in the coming years.

Global Penoxsulam Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

The key companies of the global penoxsulam market that have dominated in various segments and regions so far, include The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer CropScience AG, BASF SE, Syngenta International AG, Nufarm Ltd., Monsanto Co., Chemtura Corp, and Nufarm Ltd.

All the players running in the global Penoxsulam market are elaborated thoroughly in the Penoxsulam market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Penoxsulam market players.

