PET-CT Scanner Device Market Business Opportunities Analysis 2017 – 2025

Growth Dynamics

Advances being witnessed in Oncological Clinical Practice paves way for New Frontiers

The need for overcoming the limitations of PET and CT in oncology imaging in developing and developed regions is a key factor driving the demand for PET-CT scanner devices. One of the objectives of oncology is to get precise anatomical imaging combined with advanced molecular techniques. The rising demand for a cost-effective non-invasive technique for the staging of cancer is also catalyzing the prospects of the global PET-CT scanner device market.

PET-CT scanner device are fast gaining traction in multiple areas such as diagnosis, staging, monitoring of cancer management, and radiotherapeutic planning.

Ceaseless Technological Advances create New Avenues

Technology advances have resulted in imaging with better accuracy, performance, and reproducibility, thereby catalyzing the prospects of the global PET-CT scanner device market. Functionalities in focus pertain to resolution and contrast, time-of-flight acquisition, and field-of-view imaging. Further, increasing inclination of healthcare providers toward value-based personalized care is a notable trend boosting the market.

Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases propelling Demand

In various parts of the globe, the increasing incidence of cancer, especially of lung, breast, and colon is a notable trend boosting the market. PET-CT scanner devices are also witnessing increasing potential in monitoring cardiac conditions. The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is a significant factor fueling the prospects.

Global PET-CT Scanner Device Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, developing regions are witnessing rising potential in the global PET-CT scanner device market. In particular, Asia Pacific may show an exceptional potential and may gain shares in the coming years. The growth in the regional market is fueled by rapidly rising elderly populations who need diagnostic and radiology services. Moreover, substantial investments being made by governments in the key economies of the region for modernizing healthcare infrastructures in recent years has been imparting large impetus to the demand for PET-CT scanner device in the coming years. Meanwhile, North America is expected to rise at an attractive pace during the assessment period of 2018–2028.

