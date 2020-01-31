Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players 2018 to 2026

New Study on the Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market by FMR

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market profiles the prominent players operating in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market space. Few of the profiled players in the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market report include Shawcor Ltd., Pipelife Nederland B.V., CGH – Belgium, Aerosun Corporation, Polyflow LLC., Cosmoplast Industrial Company, and MFX DO BRASIL EQUIPAMENTOS DE PETROLÉO LTDA.

Shawcor Ltd., a key player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, operates via two reportable business segments namely Pipeline and Pipe Services and Petrochemical & Industrial. The company acquired Tubular Inspection and Management ("TIM") and Global Poly businesses operated by Flint Field Services Ltd. in 2015, in a bid to extend its current service offerings in composite production systems.

Cosmoplast Industrial Company, a leading player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, manufactures RTP at its joint venture facility along with Technip Coflexlite at its Abu Dhabi faculty since 2004. Some of the pipeline system offerings of the company include uPVC pipe system, HDPE pipe system, and Plumbing systems.

Polyflow LLC., a key player of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market, opening of a sales office in the Eastern Hemisphere in 2018, in a bid to support an expanding international client base.

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market – Definition

Reinforced thermoplastic pipes (RTP) comprise of three layers, which include the thermoplastic liner, the structural layer, and the protective layer. In general, the structural layer of reinforced thermoplastic pipes refers to a helically wrapped high-strength fiber, such as aramid, that is pivotal for the strength to the pipe. The outer layer and liner of reinforced thermoplastic pipes are made of polyethylene raised temperature resins and high density polyethylene (HDPE),

This report on reinforced thermoplastic pipes market offers an all-inclusive analysis of reinforced thermoplastic pipes market for the forecast timeline of 2018 to 2026. The size of the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been calculated and rendered both in terms of volume (units) and value (US$ Mn).

Reinforced Thermoplastic Pipes Market Structure

The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented by reinforcement material, by pipe diameter, by end-use, by classification, and by region. By reinforcement material, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into aramid and others. By pipe diameter, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into up to 4”, 5" & 6", and Others (up to 12”).

By classification, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been classified into HDPE, Polyamide, Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), and others. By end-use, the reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been segmented into water distribution, oil & gas, chemical, and others. The reinforced thermoplastic pipes market has been gauged across key regions including North America, Europe, China, Japan, SEA and other APAC, and MEA.

