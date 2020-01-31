Salt Additives Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2016 – 2024

Global Salt Additives market report from TMR’s viewpoint

TMR analyzes the Salt Additives market from a global as well as local perspective in its recent business intelligence study. The Salt Additives market reached ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019, up by xx% from 2018. Further, the report suggests that the Salt Additives market is anticipated to reach ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2029 with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

Market Segmentation

Global Salt additives market can be segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type salt additives market is segmented into iodine, anticaking agents, free flowing or conditioning agents. Among these iodine is expected to be the dominating segment due to the high usage of potassium iodide as a dry ingredient into the salt during the production process. Based on the application the global salt additives market is segmented into food grade salts, industrial chemicals, water conditioning and agriculture. Among these industrial chemicals is expected to be the leading segment due to the high use of salt additives in industrial chemical application segment.

Global Salt Additives Market: Region-wise Outlook

Global Salt additives market is segmented on the basis of region as North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Global Salt additives market is expected to witness robust growth in North America owing to the various salt manufacturers made both plain and iodized salt available to end consumers at the same cost followed by Asia Pacific owing to increasing usage of salt additives in various application

Global salt additives market is expected to show significant market growth over the forecast period owing to the various health benefits of salt additives such as iodine coupled with the various benefits associated with its usage such as prevention of cluster formation and also used as anticaking agents. Globally, among all regions, North America is expected to contribute highest market share in the total salt additives market followed by other regions. In North America, U.S. is the most dominating country as iodine is added as potassium iodide in the salt and is one of two sources of iodine which is permissible by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration).However Asia Pacific is expected to witness remarkable growth owing to the rising consumer awareness related to the use of various salt additives in various application such as food and agriculture

Global Salt Additives Market: Drivers

The Global Salt additives market is expected to witness remarkable growth over the forecast period. Various factors that are expected to drive the market growth of the Salt additives market over the forecast period are the various properties associated with the application of salt additives such as anti-caking agents are added to salt for de-icing and also to prevent deficiency of iodine. The major restraint is the harmful health effects caused by salt additives like high blood pressure and the increasing consumer preferences for low salt products.

Global Salt Additives Market: Key Players

Major Players operating in Salt additives market are Cargill, Incorporated, IodiTech, William Blythe Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, PPG Industries, Inc. and CK Life Sciences Int'l., (Holdings) Inc, AkzoNobel Industrial Chemicals & few other regional players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, North Africa)

TMR estimates the market size of various sectors using a combination of available data on the number and revenue of companies within each sub-sector and tiers of companies. The basic components used to determine market size and forecast for a specific product area are not only limited to supply-side data, but are also related to demand, industry trends, and the economic outlook. All the above data points are utilized to generate a statistical model targeting the sector marketplace. More than 300 TMR analysts across the world integrate these elements into a framework to determine the subsector market size for a base year and then forecast growth within each market.

TMR regularly interviews technology and business professionals as an ongoing effort to track the latest developments within each sector. These continuous surveys are stratified by company size and industry segment and weighted to reflect the global market place. All data are collected on an ongoing effort through a structured questionnaire rolled over the web or conducted via telephones. This provides the TMR team opportunities to request for detailed question sets, complex skip patterns, and real-time calculations, which assists respondents in answering questions involving numbers and percentages. Respondents, who are interviewed as experts, are screened and qualified based on certain criteria in addition to their decision-making authority and the scope of activity within their organizations.

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

The Salt Additives market report further scrutinizes the regional analysis into important countries alongwith the market share as well as adoption pattern in each country. Key countries include, country 1, country 2, and country 3, among others.

