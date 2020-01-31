Smart Water Grid Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2027

In 2018, the market size of Smart Water Grid Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Water Grid .

This report studies the global market size of Smart Water Grid , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Smart Water Grid Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Smart Water Grid history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Smart Water Grid market, the following companies are covered:

Competition Tracking

Leading players in the global smart water grid market are making huge investments in research and development activities, with an aim of developing new & better control and automated smart water grids integrated with analytical & ICT software. This will further minimize the risk related to monitor theft & tinkering, and reduce the water distribution costs. Data fortification has gained increased interest among these players, as demands are becoming more personal & subtle. In addition, cost efficiency will continue to be a primary consideration for commercial and household administration solutions.

FMI’s report has profiled key players actively operating in the global smart water grids market, which include Xinapse Systems Ltd, Prezi Inc., ICT, co., Ltd., Wetsus, The Whitmore Group, ABB Group, Arqiva, Toshiba Corporation, Neptune Technology Group Inc., Schneider Electric, Badger Meter, Inc., Itron Inc., Sensus Worldwide Holdings Ltd., and Siemens AG.

