Specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market Forecasts and Growth, 2019-2025

segmented as follows:

Steroidal API

Peptide API

Carbohydrate API

Small Molecule API

High Potency API

The next section of the report analyzes the market on the basis of consumption segment and presents forecast in terms of value for all years till 2024. Consumption segments covered in the report are as follows:

In-house

Outsourced

The next section analyzes the market on the basis of regions in terms of value for the forecast period. Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Rest of the World

To reach market size, the report considers market value of the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients across the above-mentioned regions. The market estimation presented in the report evaluates the total revenue generated in the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market over the forecast period. When developing the market forecast, the starting point involves sizing up the current market, which forms the basis of the forecast on how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. For this, FMI conducted interviews with several subject matter experts in the specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient domain across the globe. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome based on different analysis based on supply side, demand side and dynamics of the market. In this report, quantification of data has been conducted along with provision of quality insights collected directly from the market through discussion with suppliers, distributors and subject-matter experts.

We have also taken into consideration the year-on-year growth of the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market, based on regional growth analysis, to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities in it.

As previously highlighted, the market for global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient is split into various segments on the basis of product type, consumption and region. All segments have been analyzed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market, by region, which is further segmented on the basis of countries and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar (US$) opportunity. Regional trends have been introspected, identified and applied while forecasting the growth rates of the market. Additionally, the absolute dollar opportunity provided in the report is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve from a sales perspective in the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market.

In this report, FMI has also developed a market attractiveness index for all three segments, namely product type, consumption and regional segments. This index is intended to help in identifying real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, the global specialty active pharmaceutical ingredient market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the global personal emergency response systems product portfolio; their key developments and strategies have also been included wherever possible.

Some key market participants included in FMI’s global specialty API market report include Johnson Matthey, Siegfried, Almac, PolyPeptide Laboratories, AmbioPharm, Inc., Corden Pharma, Pepscan, BCN peptide, Provence Technologies Groups, SennChemicals AG, Avecia OligoMedicines, Santaris Pharma , ST Pharm Oligo Center, Cepia Sanofi, Biospring, Pfizer CenterSource, Symbiotec Pharma Lab Pvt. Ltd., Gadea Grupo Farmacéutico, STEROID S.p.A., Dolder AG , Dalton Pharma Services, FarmaBios Spa, Dextra Laboratories Limited, GlycoSyn, Inalco Pharma, Sussex Research, Pfanstiehl, Inc., Noramco, Inc., Ash Stevens Fermion (public) Olon SpA and others.

