The bureau began in 1957 with the launch of Sputnik, a Soviet satellite. Likewise, the organization became operational in 1958, established to manage the U.S space research and study. Since 1957, NASA has established spaceships and satellites, which include Hubble Space Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope, Kepler Space Telescope, along

Read more at Spitzer Space Telescope (SST) set to retire