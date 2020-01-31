Spray Drying Equipment Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During2017 – 2025

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Spray Drying Equipment market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

Majorly boosting the global market for spray drying equipment is the soaring popularity of ready to-eat and functional food and beverages. In fact, the food industry is slated to account for maximum share of the market in the years to come because of the widespread use of spray drying equipment in different processes, ranging from producing food ingredients to conversion of vegetable and fruits juices into instant mixes, drying of eggs and milk to dairy products, and instant coffee mixes.

There are three main drying stages – single stage, two stage, and multiple stage. A noticeable trend in the global market for spray drying equipment market is the swift adoption of two stage spray dryer resulting in the segment outpacing the others in terms of growth. In fact, the spray dryer equipment market has been boosted by the application of more than one stage drying process in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

Global Spray Drying Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North America, powered by the U.S. and Canada, accounts for a leading position in the global market for spray drying equipment. This is because of the major demand for liquid milk alternatives and other diary products in the powdered form, which require spray drying equipment. The U.S. also has a substantial market for food ingredients and food additives which require spray drying for the desired consistency minus loss of the properties. Industrial applications also helps augment the market in the U.S.

In the years ahead, however, Asia Pacific is slated to outshine all other regions in terms of growth. China is expected to be the engine for growth in the region because of the explosive demand for milk powder. In the Rest of the World, Africa is a crucial market due to the growing coffee production.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the key players competing in the global market for spray drying equipment, profiled in the report are SPX Flow Technology, Dedert Corporation, European Spray Dry Technology LLP, Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd., Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd., and New AVM Systech Pvt. Ltd.

For regional segment, the following regions in the Spray Drying Equipment market have been covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

