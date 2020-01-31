Street Sweepers Market Growth Analyzed in a New Study 2019 – 2027

The study on the Street Sweepers market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Street Sweepers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Street Sweepers market’s growth parameters.
Key Players Operating in the Global Market
The global street sweepers market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 35%–40% of the market share. Key players operating in the global street sweepers market are:
- Aebi Schmidt Holding AG.
- Alamo Group Inc.
- Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
- Boschung Group
- Bucher(Johnston)
- Cat Pumps
- Dulevo S.p.A.
- Elgin Sweeper Company
- FUJIAN LONGMA ENVIRONMENTAL SANITATION EQUIPMENT CO.,LTD
- Global Sweeper
- Hako GmbH
- Johnston Sweepers Limited
- REV Group.
- Ritchie Bros.
- TENAX INTERNATIONAL s.r.l.
- Tennant Company.
- TYMCO Inc.
Global Street Sweepers Market – Research Scope
The global street sweepers market can be segmented based on:
- Product Type
- Sweeping Type
- Application
- Drive
- Power Supply
- Region
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Product Type
On the basis of product type, the global street sweepers market can be bifurcated into:
- Compact Sweeper
- Truck-mounted Sweeper
- Other
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Sweeping Type
Based on sweeping type, the global street sweepers market can be categorized into:
- Mechanical Broom Sweeper
- Regenerative-Air Sweeper
- Vacuum Sweeper
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Application
Based on application, the global street sweepers market can be categorized into:
- Municipal
- Car parks
- City centres
- Roads
- Airport
- Ports
- Industrial
- Heavy industry
- Light industry
- Highway
- Large-scale retail channels
- Indoor car parks
- Outdoor car parks
- Shopping centers
- Others (Good for picking up wet vegetation)
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Drive
In terms of drive, the global street sweepers market can be classified into:
- Man on board
- Walk behind
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Power Supply
On the basis of power supply, the global street sweepers market can be classified into:
- CNG
- Diesel
- Electric
- LPG
- Manual
- Petrol
Global Street Sweepers Market, by Region
Based on region, the global street sweepers market can be segmented into:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
