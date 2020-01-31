Submarine AIP System Market Outlook – Analysis, Market Size, Growth, Demand, Trends 2017 to 2026

In 2029, the Submarine AIP System market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Submarine AIP System market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Submarine AIP System market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Submarine AIP System market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Submarine AIP System market report

The report examines each Submarine AIP System market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate.

on the basis of product type, fit type, and region. The report analyzes global submarine AIP system.

An air independent propulsion (AIP) is any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen. AIP can augment or replace the diesel-electric propulsion system of non-nuclear vessels. As of 2016, the following countries have developed their own AIP systems to be fitted on submarines.

Germany – Fuel Cell

Sweden – Stirling

Japan – Stirling

France – MESMA

Spain – Fuel Cell

India – Fuel Cell

Russia – Fuel Cell

People’s Republic of China – Stirling

Submarine AIP system allow diesel-electric submarines to recharge their batteries without running their engines. This allows them to continue sailing underwater and retain the element of surprise by going undetected. The system should also enables the submarine to retain extremely low noise signatures.

Submarines which use AIP need to sail at speeds of less than 10 kts in order to achieve exceptional endurance of 14-18 days as advertised. In comparison, a nuclear powered sub can travel for an unlimited distance at 30-35 kts without sacrificing endurance. So AIP equipped submarines cannot replace nuclear submarines when it comes to blue water or extended period operations. Other than Fuel Cells, the 3 remaining technologies have a lot of moving parts which generate noise. This is not desirable as quietness is very essential for all submarines. So by using Stirling, MESMA and CCD AIP systems, submarines will be sacrificing some of their stealthiness for additional endurance.

Global submarine AIP system market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing focus on enhancement of endurance of low cost nuclear submarines and governments putting in huge investments in submarine development, to push the demand for submarine AIP systems.

The development of second generation AIP systems has been the latest trend in the market. Report starts with market overview and provides market definition and analysis about drivers, restraints, and key trends. The section that follows includes analysis of global Submarine AIP system by product type, Fit type, and region. The three sections evaluate the global Submarine AIP system on the basis of various factors covering present scenario and future prospectus. The report also provides region-wise data of local and international companies, new install base of Submarine AIP system

The Submarine AIP system market is segmented as follows:

On the basis of product type the market is segmented into the following:

Closed Cycle Diesel Engines

Closed Cycle Steam Turbines

Sterling Cycle Engines

Fuel Cells

Closed Cycle Diesel Engines accounts for the largest market share in the global submarine AIP system market, though slow growth is expected. Fuel cell Segment is expected to expand at maximum CAGR of all segments.

On the basis of Fit Type, the market is segmented as follows:

Line

Retro

Retro fit accounts for the largest market share in the global submarine AIP system market, as can be accommodated in older models, though slow growth is expected. Line Fit Segment is expected to expand at maximum CAGR of all segments.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

North America

Western Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Saab AB, Siemens AG, General Dynamics Corporation, Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, China Shipbuilding Industry Co. Ltd., DCNS SA, ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation United Shipbuilding Corporation are some of the key players competing in the global submarine AIP system market place.

