Surge in Demand for to Bolster the Growth of the Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market Between 2016 – 2024

Increased Risk for Many Health Issues is Likely to Accentuate Demand

Increased consumer awareness about the ill effects of excessive intake of salt coupled with rising demand for high-nutrient content food products is likely to propel the global salt content reduction ingredients market. In addition, initiatives taken by private companies and government to raise awareness about the ill effects of intake of salt in excess are likely to offer growth opportunity to the global salt content reduction ingredients market. Augmented demand for processed food items in most parts of the world is likely to bolster demand for salt content reduction ingredients. Processed food products contain more salt than other food products.

Consumption of salt in excess could lead to many health conditions like cardiovascular illnesses and hypertension. Use of monosodium glutamate and reduction in salt content is highly advisable. Used as a salt content reduction ingredient, monosodium glutamate comes with many benefits. Intake of monosodium glutamate reduces salt by 40% without any lost of salty taste. Monosodium glutamate contains one third of the sodium found in salt. Glutamates contribute only 2% of salt content despite being sprinkled abundantly over food. Monosodium glutamate in small portion is required to make food tasty and it is harmless even if more quantity is added.

Furthermore, many studies have exhibited that reduced intake of salt is a cost effective way of reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Utilization of effective and safe food ingredients to reduce salt content in food and at the same time imparting the same taste of salt is an effective strategy to diminish salt intake across the globe.

Global Salt Content Reduction Ingredients Market: Geographical Analysis

Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America comprise the major regions of the global salt content reduction ingredients market.

In the global salt content reduction ingredients market, Europe and North America are the leading regions. The dominance of these two regions is owing to high awareness among the consumers. The demand for processed food in countries like the U.S., the U.K. is estimated to support the growth of the salt content reduction ingredients market in these regions over the period of forecast.

Asia Pacific is also likely to exhibit high growth, the market mainly being driven by India and China. High prevalence of cardiac diseases and hypertension in the region is expected to support the growth of the regional market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

