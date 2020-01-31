Thermoset Molding Compound Market Patents Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Thermoset Molding Compound market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2).

the global Thermoset Molding Compound market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Thermoset Molding Compound market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Thermoset Molding Compound market report covers the key segments, such as

prominent players currently active in this market have been overviewed for their market share, operating business segments, business performance, and key strategic moves and recent developments.

The global thermoset molding compound market can be segmented on the basis of resin type into phenolic, epoxy, polyester, and other resins, while on the basis of application, the market can be categorized into aerospace, electrical, automotive, and others. Geographically, the report studies the potential of the market in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market: Trends and Opportunities

The increasing need for safety in transportation and aerospace industry is the primary driver of this market, as thermosets offer strength and durability besides being lightweight. The need for economically viable material to replace heavy metals, increasing need for thermally stable and resistance against corrosion, and ease in production of complex shapes are some of the other factors augmenting the demand the global thermoset molding compound market. Conversely, volatility of crude oil prices and stringent regulatory policies pertaining to thermoset resin are expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Among all the resin type segments, polyester resin has maximum demand, owing to its property of remarkable flexibility and increasing application in automotive body panel. Polyester resin thermoset molding offers excellent resistance to a wide range of chemicals at room temperature such as gasoline, aliphatic hydrocarbons, alcohols, and glycols. Among the end-use application, the electrical and electronics segment continues to be most lucrative as thermoset molding compound are used for various types of electronic packages such as transistors, capacitors, memory devices, and central processing units (CPUs).

Global Thermoset Molding Compound Market: Regional Outlook

Countries such as China and India have become manufacturing hubs for several end-use industries in the recent past. This factor makes this Asia Pacific the most important regional market for thermoset molding compound. The growing economy, low cost labor, and escalating demand for low-maintenance products are some of the factors augmenting the demand from Asia Pacific region.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The report identifies Eastman Chemical Company, Ashland Global Holding Inc., BASF SE, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Kolon Industries Inc., Plastics Engineering Company (Plenco), Kyocera Chemical Corporation, and Rogers Corporation as the key players in global thermoset molding compound market. Product development, collaboration and partnerships, and regional expansion are the key strategies adopted by these players to maintain their stronghold over the market. Some of the other notable players are Hitachi Chemical Company Ltd., Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Cosmic Plastics Inc., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Jiangsu Tianxin Chemical Co., Ltd.

