Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over2017 – 2025

Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Key Developments

A great deal of technological advances in the tracheal tubes and airway products market is by advances in cuff design. In recent years, medical devices manufacturers have harnessed new approached in sealing cuff design and also find incorporating better materials useful. Such initiatives have no doubt paved way for enhancing the quality of care in critical care and operating rooms.

Biovo Technologies Ltd. (Biovo), an Israel-based medical device manufacturer, has announced in September 2019 that it intends to launch its novel anesthesia and ventilation platform in November at The American Association for Respiratory care (AARC) conference. The novel platform is named HyperForm and will adopt new approaches in sealing cuff design in tracheal tubes and tracheostomy tubes. The company considers the technology with game-changing in the tracheal tubes market. Such novel product developments and industry initiatives in commercializing such technologies will help meet large unmet needs of patient populations.

Some of the prominent players in the tracheal tubes market are Covidien, ConvaTec Group PLC, Medtronic, Becton Dickinson & Co., Intersurgical, and Smiths Medical.

Global Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing application of tracheal tubes and airway products in mechanical ventilation and critical care to increase the survival rates is driving the market. Growing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, growing effectiveness of airway products, is bolstering the demands for tracheal tubes. Moreover, the tracheal tubes and airway products market has gained momentum from numerous product developments that have advanced oral care for ventilated patients in intensive care units. Expanding skills of clinicians in endotracheal intubation has advanced the quality of care for emergency units. Over the years, depending on the intended use, endotracheal tubes made of different materials are used.

Rapidly aging population in emerging economies, notably Japan, is a favorable trend in the global tracheal tubes and airway products market. Technological advancement in anaesthesia products has also reinforced the growing potential of the market. Growing collaboration of various healthcare teams in acute care environments has also improved the success rate of tracheal tubes procedures in the market.

Global Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the regional markets for tracheal tube and airway products are North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America and Europe are promising markets, owing to the presence of robust infrastructures in acute and emergency care in the regions. Moreover, growing efforts to launch novel intubation technologies are also cementing the potential of these regions in the global tracheal tubes and airway products market.

Global Tracheal Tubes and Airway Products Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

