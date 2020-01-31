Trends in Manufacturing Innovation in Aquafeed Market

The “Aquafeed Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Increasing global population: A rapid increase in the global population and a subsequent rise in the consumption of food demands modern and advanced technologies as well as sonar equipment, leading to an over-exploitation of marine species and marine resources to meet the expanding consumer demands.

Better arable land: There is vast arable agricultural land available for cultivating wheat, corn, soybean, and maize, which are the main ingredients used in the production of aquafeed. A limited availability of marine resources such as fish meal and fish oil have led to an increased usage of wheat, corn, soyabean, and maize as ingredients for aquafeed production.

Rural population relying on fisheries: In several regions of the world, the rural populace survives on fisheries and aquaculture as fish is a cheaper and economical source of fats, protein, and other micro-nutrients required for proper growth and nourishment.

Global aquafeed market anticipated to grow 1.6x over the forecast period 2017 – 2027

The global aquafeed market was valued at about US$ 48 Bn in 2016 and this is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% during the 10 year period to reach a market valuation of nearly US$ 86 Bn by the end of 2027. Besides the factors listed above, other market growth drivers include increasing incidence of food borne illness, rising concern for food safety and quality, drifting inclination towards aquaculture growth and increasing demand for sea food across the globe.

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

Research objectives and Reason to procure this report:-

To study and analyze the global consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type, and application, history data from 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Aquafeed Market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To better understand the industry leaders/manufacturers, by outlining and analyzing their sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the near future.

To receive comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the market growth (opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers in the market.

To strategically outline the key players in the market and extensively analyze their growth strategies.

