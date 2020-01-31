Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market to Register Significant Growth Globally During2017 – 2025

In 2019, the market size of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultrasound Probe Disinfection .
This report studies the global market size of Ultrasound Probe Disinfection , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Ultrasound Probe Disinfection history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection market, the following companies are covered:
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the market are Parker Laboratories, Virox Technologies, Metrex Research, Germitec, Ecolab, and Advanced Sterilization Products.
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Product
- Instruments
- Automated Reprocessors
- UV-C Disinfectors
- Manual Reprocessors/Soaking Stations
- Ultrasound Probe Storage Cabinets
- Consumables
- Disinfectants, by Formulation
- Disinfectant Wipes
- Disinfectant Liquids
- Disinfectant Sprays
- Disinfectants, by Type
- High-level Disinfectants
- Intermediate/Low-level Disinfectants
- Detergents
- Enzymatic Detergents
- Non-enzymatic Detergents
- Services
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Process
- High-level Disinfection
- Intermediate/Low-level Disinfection
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by Type of Probe
- Linear Transducers
- Convex Transducers
- Phased Array Transducers
- Endocavitary Transducers
- Transesophageal Echocardiography (TEE) Transducers
- Other Transducers (Pencil Transducers, Concave Transducers, and Sector Transducers)
Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market, by End User
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Imaging Centers
- Maternity Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others End Users (Physiotherapists, Independent Associations, Government Organizations, and Sports Academies)
