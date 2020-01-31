Urinary Self-catheters Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2017 – 2027

According to a report published by TMR market, the Urinary Self-catheters economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global urinary self-catheters market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

TE Connectivity Corporation (AdvancedCath)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Coloplast

Cook Medical

Medtronic plc.

Hollister Incorporated

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec, Inc.

Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Product

Intermittent Catheters

Uncoated Intermittent Catheters

Coated Intermittent Catheters

Antimicrobial Intermittent Catheters

Hydrophilic Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

Others

Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Type

Male Type Catheter

Female Type Catheter

Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Application

Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

Urinary Incontinence

Spinal Cord Injuries

Others

Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dialysis Centers

Others

Global Urinary Self-catheters Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

