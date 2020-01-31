Vision Care Market : covers upstream raw material suppliers information

Vision Care Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Rx-Lenses

Frames

Contact Lenses

Non Rx Sunglasses

Reading Glasses

Contact Lens Solutions

By Distribution Channel

Retail Stores

E-Commerce

Clinics

Hospitals

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Rx-lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period

In terms of revenue share, the Rx-lenses product type segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2016 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. The Rx-lenses segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 18.6 Bn by 2016 end. The Contact Lenses and Frames segments are expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period.

Retail stores and E-commerce segments are anticipated to be valued at US$ 23.6 Bn and US$ 4.8 Bn respectively by 2016 end

Currently, the Retail segment accounts for a relatively higher revenue share, followed by the E-commerce segment. In terms of revenue share, the Retail segment dominated the North America vision care market in 2015 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, registering a higher CAGR as compared to the E-commerce segment. The E-commerce segment is expected to witness relatively higher growth rates in terms of value in the North America vision care market over the forecast period. The Clinics segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 7.3 Bn by 2016 end.

Both U.S. and Canada are expected to register a strong growth in the North America vision care market

In terms of value, U.S. is expected to be the dominant regional market by 2016 end and is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period. Canada is also expected to be the fastest growing market in terms of revenue growth in the North America vision care market, registering a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Key market players are consolidating their position in the market through mergers and acquisitions

Key players in the North America vision care market are Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Novartis AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., SynergEyes Inc., Luxottica, Essilor International, and ZEISS International. Major players in the market are increasingly entering into mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolio, leverage market opportunities, and increase consumer base.

Global Vision Care Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

