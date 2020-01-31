Wall Decor Market SWOT Analysis & Key Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players2018 – 2027

Global Wall Decor market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Wall Decor .

This industry study presents the global Wall Decor market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Wall Decor market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Wall Decor market report coverage:

The Wall Decor market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Wall Decor market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

The following manufacturers are covered in this Wall Decor market report:

On the basis of product type, the global wall décor market is segmented into shelves, wall stickers, hangings, frame works, mirror works, metal works and others, which include tapestries, paintings, garden plaques, etc. The global wall décor market is further segmented on the basis of base materials. The base material segment includes wood, fabric & textile, plastic, glass and metal. The global wall décor market is further segmented into potential end users, i.e. household and commercial. The commercial segment is sub-segmented into the hospitality industry, salons & spas, offices & showrooms, restaurants, educational institutes, spiritual institutes and others. On the basis of sales channel, the global wall décor market is segmented into unorganized and organized sector. The organized sector is further sub-segmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, E-retailers, club stores and gift shops.

All the above sections evaluate the market on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2016 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2017 and forecast made for 2017–2027. All the segmentation for the wall décor market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and the revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2017–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-On-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the wall décor market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The wall décor market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and weighted average pricing by nature and by product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The country-level wall décor market size and forecast for each segment has been provided. The Wall Décor market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. Pricing considered for the calculation of revenue is based on the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of wall décor. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources, i.e. OECD, UN data and feedback from primary respondents. The country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of wall décor across various regions. The wall décor market numbers for all the regions by product type, base material, end use and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is the sum total of the demand from each country. The company-level wall décor market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The wall décor market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on the supply side, demand side analysis and the impact of macro-economic factors on the wall décor market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the wall décor market and to identify the right opportunities for players.

The segments for the global wall décor market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying the various key trends in the wall décor market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of the market in terms of the absolute dollar opportunity that is represented by the sales of wall décor. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the wall décor market is mentioned in the report. To understand the key growth segments in terms of the growth and adoption for wall décor in the global market, XploreMR developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, the annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the wall décor market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total wall décor market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the wall décor market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the wall décor market. The detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global wall décor market are Paragon Décor Inc.; PTM Images; Artissimo Designs; Green Front Furniture; Surya Inc.; Neiman Marcus; Kohl’s Illinois Inc.; Crate and Barrel; Scandiamoss Inc.; Studio McGee LLC; Stratton Home Décor; Northern Oaks Décor Co.; Actedeco; Bubola & Naibo s.r.l; Asheley Furniture Industries; Inter Ikea Systems B.V.; Nitori Co Ltd.; Basset Furniture Industries Inc.; Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and Uttermost.

The study objectives are Wall Decor Market Report:

To analyze and research the global Wall Decor status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Wall Decor manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wall Decor Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wall Decor market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

