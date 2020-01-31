Water Purifier Market Shares and Strategies of Key Players2018 – 2028

Global Water Purifier Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

The Water Purifier market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Water Purifier are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Water Purifier market.

TMRR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Water Purifier market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption.

Innovation is projected to be the undertone of every company’s plan to make it big in the global water purifier market. For instance, Walty, a solar-powered water purifier states that it is has been designed and developed to not just treat water but also to provide Wi-Fi within a kilometer radius. The creator, Marco Attisani states that Walty has the capacity to provide its unique services to about 3,000 people in the community. The aim of this project to provide its users access to clean water, internet, and electricity. Thus, not only is Walty a perfect solution for developing countries but also for places that have excessive sunlight and no clean water.

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Texas, U.S. have shown a keen interest in Walty. Developing countries of Africa and South America are also considering using Walty for changing the game of water purification in the region. Besides governments, major telecoms have also approached the designer for understanding how this technology could benefit them. Thus, innovations that go beyond the basic function of water purifiers are likely to set players apart from each other in the coming years.

Global Water Purifier Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global water purifier market is segmented into Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. The analysts anticipate that Asia Pacific will lead the pack in the coming years due to an exponentially growing population. As majority of the countries in the region are developing, basic necessities such as access of clean water has continued to remain challenge. Thus, several households and commercial zones are opting for water purifiers to acquire clean, drinking water. Additionally, the ongoing issue of excessive environmental pollution and reducing groundwater resources have also triggered a significant demand for water purifiers.

The research report also predicts that South America will also be a key contributor to the surging revenues of the overall market. The region is expected to show steady growth in faucet mount and pitcher filter segments. Furthermore, the uptake of point-of-use accessories are expected to witness a spike as they are the most economical way solving the need for safe water sources.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report are:

The leading operating in the global water purifier market are GE Corporation, Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Eureka Forbes, Brita GmBH, Kent RO Systems Ltd., Culligan International Company, and A.O Smith Corp. (Aquasana, Inc.) among others.

