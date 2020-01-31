Whey Protein Products Market Insights and Analysis for Period2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Whey Protein Products market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Whey Protein Products market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Whey Protein Products market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

Trends and Opportunities

Whey protein is extensively consumed by gym-goers and sportspersons to ensure quick growth and recovery of their muscles. Hence, a large consumer base within the global whey protein products market is drawn from the rising number of fitness enthusiasts and trainers. Owing to this factor, the global whey protein products market is expected to expand at a stellar rate in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, whey protein is also consumed by people as a replacement for normal meals which has led to the adoption of whey protein products in households. Another key reason behind the growth of the global market for whey protein products is the approval given to these products by medical professionals.

Global Whey Protein Products Market: Market Potential

Until a decade ago, whey protein products were only available across limited departmental stores, groceries, and healthy product outlets. However, several new channels for the sale and purchase of protein products have come to the fore in recent times. This factor offers commendable opportunities for growth to the vendors existing in the global market for whey protein products. Furthermore, the availability of whey protein products on e-commerce websites and online stores is also expected to propel whey protein products market demand in the years to come.

Global Whey Protein Products Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the demand within the whey protein products market in North America has been rising at a boisterous rate in recent times. This owes to the matured fitness industry in the US and Canada, and the presence of renowned brands for whey protein products in the region. The whey protein products market in Asia Pacific has been expanding on account of the import of special whey products in India and China.

Some of the key vendors in the global whey protein products market are Milk Specialties Global, Davisco Foods International, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, and Maple Island, Inc.

