Ammonium Phosphatide Market Regional Data Analysis 2018-2028

Competitive Landscape

In October 2018, Palsgaard A/S – a leading manufacturer in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has collaborated with four new distribution partners – ATOM FZCO, Alawsaj General Trading Co. Ltd, Brenntag Saudi Arabia, and Gusto – to carry the full portfolio of Palsgaard emulsifiers and stabilizers in the Middle East. The company aims to improve its presence in leading Middle Eastern countries, such as Qatar, Oman, Yemen, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and United Arab Emirates, with the help of its new distribution partners.

In October 2018, Lasenor Emul, S.L. – another leading player in the ammonium phosphatide market – announced that it has launched its new organic soya lecithin product – Verolec Organic. The company also declared that the new organic soya lecithin is originated in the U.S. with USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Organic Certification. This may make a significant impact on the competitive landscape of the ammonium phosphatide market.

In March 2018, Puratos NV – a leading manufacturer of ingredients for the chocolate, patisserie, and bakery sectors – announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire PMG Premium Mühlen Gruppe GmbH & Co.’s Plange Bakery Ingredient Business. With this acquisition, Puratos aims to add Plange Bakery Ingredients’ famous products to its portfolio and establish a strong presence in the European market for baked goods and bakery ingredients.

In December 2018, Kerry Group Plc – a public food company based in Ireland – announced that it has reached agreement to acquire Southeastern Mills North American coatings and seasonings business (SEM) and Ariake USA, the North American Business of Ariake Japan Co. for €325 million. The company declared that it aims to strengthen its foodservice positioning and technology portfolio in sync with its growth strategies.

Leading stakeholders, including manufacturers and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market featured in the Fact.MR market report include Palsgaard A/S, Fine Organics Industries Private Ltd, and Lasenor Emul, S.L.

Other key players from the related ingredient markets include BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Puratos NV, DowDuPont Inc., Ivanhoe Industries Inc., Lonza Group Plc, Kerry Group Plc, Stephan Company, and Oleon NV.

Note: Fact.MR’s study offers incisive insights on ammonium phosphatide market’s competitive landscape. A summary of the report is available upon request.

Category Insight

Ammonium Phosphatide Emerging as a Sustainable Emulsifier in Confectionary Industry

Though ammonium phosphatides as food additives find their place in the recipes of various food products, such as bakery, dairy products, and ice cream, confectioneries remain their top application. Confectioners are more inclined towards using ammonium phosphatides over lecithin in various products, including chocolates, micro sweets, cocoa butter, and other cocoa products.

Manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are aiming to capitalize on increasing growth of the chocolate and confectionery industry, as ammonium phosphatide is widely used as a non-allergen and non-GMO emulsifier in chocolate and confectionery manufacturing.

Confectioners and chocolate manufacturers hold a significant share in growth of the ammonium phosphatide market worldwide. Thereby, leading manufacturers in the ammonium phosphatide market are developing strategies to target confectioners and chocolate manufacturers to improve profitable sales of ammonium phosphatide as emulsifiers.

Methodology Used to Compile the Report

A systematic approach is adopted to study growth of the ammonium phosphatide market between 2013 and 2028. A robust research methodology is implemented to reach the most accurate predictions about how the ammonium phosphatide market will grow through 2028. Primary and secondary research methodologies include the analysis of industry validated information about production and sales of ammonium phosphatide and the data acquired from leading stakeholders, including manufacturers, distributers, and suppliers, in the ammonium phosphatide market. Fact.MR ensures to provide readers with reliable information and actionable insights about growth prospects of the ammonium phosphatide market.

