Andiroba Oil Market Forecast By End-use Industry 2018 – 2026

Andiroba Oil market research gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis defines the data and throws light on the market. The supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Market Segmentation:

Global andiroba oil market is segmented on the basis of source, application, distribution channel, end user, and region. The global andiroba oil market is segmented on the basis of source as natural and organic. The global andiroba oil market is segmented on the basis of application in cosmetic products, pharmaceutical products and fragrant products. In cosmetics, andiroba oil for the production of skin moisturizers, soaps and hair shampoo, in pharmaceuticals, andiroba oil is used for the preparation of essential oils for pain relief, and medication for skin and hair. The global andiroba oil market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as direct and indirect. Indirect segment is further sub segmented as supermarket/hypermarket, online stores and specialty stores. The global andiroba oil market is segmented on the basis of end user as industrial and household.

Market Regional Outlook:

The global andiroba oil market is geographically divided into five major regions which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global andiroba oil market during the forecast period followed by Europe and Latin America. Asia pacific and MEA region is expected to gain significant growth in global andiroba market due to increase in demand for essential oils in this region. Global andiroba oil is expected to get substantial growth over the forecast period due to increased use of essential oils in the production of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

Market Drivers:

The use of andiroba oil in the production of pharmaceutical products and cosmetics is expected to drive the global andiroba oil market. Easy availability of raw material at low cost is expected to drive the market growth globally. Increasing demand for organic cosmetics products containing andiroba oil is expected to support the market during the forecast period. Andiroba oil is mainly used in medicinal supplements as it contains various properties such as antiseptic, helps in treating diseases related to digestive and nervous system. Andiroba oil is widely used in fragrance industry as a component to impart aroma in products such as lotions and perfumes, soaps, and detergents. Hence, the global andiroba oil market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Market Key Players:

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global andiroba oil market includes Anita Grant, Hallstar, Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc., Teliaoils, PureNature, Gracefruit, Oshadhi Ltd., Akoma Skincare. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global andiroba oil market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global andiroba oil market till 2025.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

