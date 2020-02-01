Antibiotic-Free Meat Market to Rear Excessive Growth During 2018 – 2028

The report Released by PMR Provides an In-depth intelligence linked to the several factors that are likely to impact earnings of the marketplace, revenue generation, and the demand. Furthermore, the report singles out of the different parameters that are anticipated to influence the dynamics of the market.

According to the findings of the study, the Antibiotic-Free Meat Market is poised to transcend ~ US$ XX’s value by the end of 2029 rising at a CAGR of ~ XX% within the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The report contains a thorough evaluation of the raw materials ratio of this Antibiotic-Free Meat in various regions, import-export tendencies and much more to provide readers a fair comprehension of the global market scenario. The report segregates the Economy into Various segments to offer a comprehensive understanding of the aspects of the marketplace.

Key Findings of the analysis:

• Intricate Assessment of the competitive picture of the Antibiotic-Free Meat Market

• Country-specific Analysis of this supply-demand ration for the Antibiotic-Free Meat in various geographies

• Influence Of technological advancements on the Antibiotic-Free Meat Market

• SWOT Evaluation of each company profiled in the analysis

• Y-o-Y Growth projection for different market segments

The Report intends to get rid of the next doubts related to the Antibiotic-Free Meat marketplace:

· Which market segment is projected to create the most revenue during the forecast period 2018 – 2028?

· Which region is anticipated to introduce opportunities for market players?

· Which are the most sales and distribution stations in the industry?

· What are the possible roadblocks?

· Which marketplace player is predicted to control the Market in terms of market share in 2019?

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market are Pilgrim's Pride Corporation, Tyson Foods, Inc., Perdue Farms Inc., Springer Mountain Farms, Smart Chicken, Applegate, Bell & Evans, DaBecca Natural Foods, Foster Farms, EVOL FOODS, Meyer Natural Angus LLC., White Oak Pastures, Springer Mountain Farms, Red Bird Farms among others.

Key Developments

On 10th August 2017, Giant Food of Maryland, LLC, which is an American supermarket chain launched private labelled antibiotic-free meat range in order to deliver consumers highest quality of fresh meat products. This included, company’s antibiotic-free pork range.

On 22nd February 2017, Smithfield Foods, Inc., which is a S. based meat processing manufacturer launched a range of antibiotic-free meat including, bacon, fresh pork products, packed meat under its clean mart brand Pure Farm for food service and retail. This range of antibiotic-free meat is produced under minimal processing and is produced under highest standards without the use of antibiotics.

On 1st March, 2016, Tyson Foods, Inc., which is an American multinational corporation launched antibiotic-free pork brand. This new antibiotic-free meat product is minimally processed and is free from any artificial ingredients.

In 2015, Foster’s Farm Co, which is engaged in processing five million chicken a week announced efforts to produce antibiotic-free meat.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Antibiotics are one of the greatest discovery and for over 60 years antibiotics are widely used in livestock for several reasons. Over the last few years, the use of antibiotics in animal industry has been witnessing significant fall thus, contributing towards the market growth of antibiotic-free meat globally. Poultry is one of the largest growing meat category globally which is a push for the global market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future. Growing consumers demand for organic and clean label products will further add on to the growing market of antibiotic-free meat in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Antibiotic-Free Meat market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Antibiotic-Free Meat market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Antibiotic-Free Meat market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market

Analysis of the global Antibiotic-Free Meat market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Antibiotic-Free Meat market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Antibiotic-Free Meat market

