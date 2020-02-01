Articulated Robot Market – Monitoring Growth Opportunities 2028

Global Articulated Robot Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Articulated Robot industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Articulated Robot as well as some small players.

Competitive Dynamics

The report includes well-established players such as ABB LTD., FANUC CORPORATION, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. These players innovate novel articulated robots. For instance, in 2017, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the launch of itscompact multi-axis vertically articulated robots named “RS007N” and “RS007L.” These compact articulated robots with payload capacity of 7Kg with 6-axis will fulfill the increasing demand from the electronics as well as food industry.

Global Articulated Robot Market Segments

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Payload capacity

Low

Medium

High

Heavy

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Industry Vertical

Automotive

Aerospace

EMS (Electronic Manufacturing Services)

Food & Beverages

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Articulated RobotMarket, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Republic of Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Mexico Brazil Rest of South America



