Automotive Gyrometer Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2016 – 2024

Key Players Operating in Global Automotive Gyrometer Market

The global automotive gyrometer market is highly concentrated with top manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global automotive gyrometer market are:

Sensonsor AS

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

InvenSense, Inc.

Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH

Colibrys Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Fizoptika Corp.

InnaLabs

KVH Industries, Inc.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Systron Donner Inertial

Robert Bosch GmbH

Kionix, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by Vehicle Type

Two-wheeler

Three-wheeler

Commercial

Passenger

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by Dimension

1-Axis

2-Axis

3-Axis

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by Application System

ADAS and Internal Navigation

Roll Over Detection

Hill Start Assist

Electronic Parking Brake

Vehicle Stability Control

Dynamic Headlight Leveling

Other

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by Product Type

Dynamically Turned Gyrometer

MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical System) Gyrometer

Ring Laser Gyrometer

Fiber Optic Gyrometer

Others

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by End-use Industry

A erospace

erospace Automation

Defense

Marine

Remote Operated Vehicle

Robotics

Transportation

Other

Global Automotive Gyrometer Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



