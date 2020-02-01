Automotive SoC Market Tracking Report Analysis 2019-2026

Automotive SoC Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Automotive SoC market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Automotive SoC market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Automotive SoC market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Automotive SoC market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Automotive SoC market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Automotive SoC market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Automotive SoC Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

Global Automotive SoC Market by Companies:

The company profile section of the report offers great insights such as market revenue and market share of global Automotive SoC market. Key companies listed in the report are:

On the basis of application, the Global Automotive SoCs market can be segmented into infotainment systems, ADAS, and others. The infotainment system segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall Automotive SoCs market by the end of the forecast period. Increasing demand for enhanced automated and multifunction entertainment systems is fuelling the demand for infotainment systems, which as a result, furthermore, is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Increasing awareness about the security and assistance required during driving for enhancing the safety of the end-user is a factor boosting the adoption of ADAS system in an automobile. Owing to this, ADAS sub-segment of application segment, in the global automotive SoCs market, is expected to witness a significantly higher CAGR, during the forecast period. On the basis of vehicle type, the automotive SoCs market is categorised on the basis of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.

The growth of the Automotive SoCs market is predominantly driven by the adoption of advanced technologies, transitioning consumer spending behaviour and increasing economic growth of the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. However, the high cost associated with the implementation of automotive SoCs is a major factor challenging the growth of automotive SoCs market, in terms of value.

The North America Automotive SoCs market holds a major value share in the global automotive SoCs market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global Automotive SoCs market over the forecast period. The Automotive SoCs market in the region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Increasing implementation of advanced automotive systems such as infotainment systems by the automotive OEMs of the region, is expected to support the growth of the North America Automotive SoCs market during the forecast period.

SoC chip (System-on-Chip) is a semiconductor product which enables multiple complex advanced features individually, by eliminating the need of installing multiple ICs. One of the major application area of a SoC chip lies in automotive industry i.e. automotive SoCs. Application of automotive SoCs has enables automobile OEMs/manufacturers to incorporate advanced, partially/complete automated systems to offer a seamless experience to the end-user. Thus, owing to the advantages associated with automotive SoCs, and a demand for an enhanced driving experience, a high traction of automotive SoCs is expected during the forecast period, especially in developing countries such as India, China, etc. The SEA and Others of APAC region is expected to present attractive opportunities for Automotive SoCs manufacturers followed by China. The Automotive SoCs market in SEA and Others of APAC is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The sales of Automotive SoCs in Western Europe market is projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 2,903.4 Mn, while the MEA Automotive SoCs market is also expected to witness significant growth.

Vendors in the Automotive SoCs market are now focusing on the introducing advanced innovative SoC chips and expanding their sales channel across the globe. Examples of some of the Automotive SoCs market vendors in this study of the Global Automotive SoCs market include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, NEC Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor Corporation, and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

Global Automotive SoC Market by Geography:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

