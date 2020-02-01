Ballistic Protection Materials Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2026

The global Ballistic Protection Materials market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ballistic Protection Materials market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ballistic Protection Materials market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ballistic Protection Materials across various industries.

The Ballistic Protection Materials market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Honeywell International Inc.

FY-Composites Oy

TEIJIN LIMITED

BAE Systems

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv.

DuPont

Morgan Advanced Materials plc

ArmorSource LLC

Ceradyne, Inc.

Rheinmetall AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Poly-ethylene (PE) Based

Aramid (Aromatic Amide) Based

Segment by Application

Body Armour

Helmets

Face Protection

Vehicle Armour

Others

The Ballistic Protection Materials market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:

Historic Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

