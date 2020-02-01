Blood Screening and Typing Market: Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Blood Screening and Typing Market

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global blood screening and typing market is fragmented due to the presence of numerous players in the global market. The demand for blood screening and typing has increased in both emerging and developed countries. This has resulted in a surge in the number of distributors and suppliers in emerging markets. Some of the key players operating in the global market are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Grifols, S.A.

Immucor, Inc.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

Quotient, Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

BioMérieux

Siemens Healthineers

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Global Blood Screening and Typing Market: Research Scope

The global blood screening and typing market can be segmented on the basis of technology, product, test type, end-user, and region

Global Blood Screening and Typing Market, by Technology

Nucleic Acid Test (NAT)

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Rapid Tests

Western Blot Assay

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Global Blood Screening and Typing Market, by Product

Instruments Automated Semi-automated Manual

Consumables Reagent Test Kits Antisera



Global Blood Screening and Typing Market, by Test Type

Antibody Screening

HLA Typing

ABO Blood Test

Cross Matching Test

Antigen Typing

Global Blood Screening and Typing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Banks

Others

Global Blood Screening and Typing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

