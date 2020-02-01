Global Caprolactam Market 2019: Analysis, Raw Materials Analysis, Industry Growth Rate and Forecasts To 2025

Caprolactam is a cyclic amide or lactam of caproic acid which is colorless organic compound and widely used as a synthetic polymer. Caprolactam manufactured from three different sources, include cyclohexane, phenol, and toluene. The nylon made from caprolactam is a high-performance plastic.

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Caprolactam Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to their preferred properties like high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance. The growth attributed to augmented usage of these products in various industries such as Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Wire & Cable, and Carpet Filament.

Global Caprolactam Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as AdvanSix Inc., Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., The Aquafil Group, BASF SE, Capro Co., China Petrochemical Development Corporation, Domo Chemicals, Grupa Azoty, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited, Highsun Group, KuibyshevAzot PJSC, Lanxess AG, Luxi Chemical Group Co., Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Spolana, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Ube Industries, Ltd., and Zhejiang Hengyi Group Co., Ltd. are the leading players of caprolactam market across the globe.

Nylon 6 fibers application is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global caprolactam market during the forecast period

In terms of application, the nylon 6 fiber accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global caprolactam market throughout the forecast period. Rising demand in application of nylon fibers in the automotive industry is likely to drive positive growth in of this market. The fiber has excellent durability and outstanding physical properties. Textile is an area of important end-use for polyamide. These properties of caprolactam aid the end-product to exhibit pleasant tactical qualities, lighter weight, and higher strength. The most commonly used polyamide textiles are produced from polyamide 6, polyamide 66, and other co-polyamides.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global caprolactam market during the forecast period

Geographically, the caprolactam market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth was primarily driven by positive growth in the industries such as the automotive and textile industry. Infrastructure development and improving socio-economic trends are some of the significant factors contributing to the growth. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of significant players to regions like China, India, and Indonesia.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the caprolactam market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Caprolactam Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America Caprolactam Market

Chapter: 7. Europe Caprolactam Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific Caprolactam Market

Chapter: 9. Latin America Caprolactam Market

Chapter: 10. Company Profile

