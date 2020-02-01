Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2029

In 2029, the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Geospatial Imagery Analytics market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Competitive Dynamics

Major strategies adopted by geospatial imagery analytics providers include strategic acquisitions and partnerships. Major players such as Digital Globe, ESRI, Harris Corporation, and Hexagon AB are working toward integration and creation of user-friendly and effective analytics solutions. Established players in the market are estimated to either merge into large enterprises or are likely to offer tough competition to emerging players in the market during the forecast period. Large geospatial imagery analytics vendors are expected to acquire regional players in order to improve their distribution networks in domestic as well as international markets. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, recent developments, and other such as strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as a part of company profiling.

Market Segmentation: Global geospatial imagery analytics Market

By Technology

Global positioning Systems (GPS)

Geographical Information Systems (GIS)

Remote Sensing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV’s)

Others

By Analytics Type

Video Based

Image Based

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-use

Defense & Security

Government

Environment Monitoring

Energy, Utility & Natural resources

Engineering & Construction

Mining & Manufacturing

Insurance

Agriculture

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

Additionally, the report provides analysis of the geospatial imagery analytics market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Research Methodology of Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Report

The global Geospatial Imagery Analytics market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Geospatial Imagery Analytics market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.