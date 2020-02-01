Hair Styling Products Market Analysis by Market Leaders, Region, Product & Application 2018-2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Hair Styling Products Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

On the basis of product type, the global hair styling products market is segmented into hair gel, hair spray, styling creams & waxes, hair mousse and other types of hair styling products. The global hair styling products market is further segmented on the basis of end use. The potential end users are household, salon & spa and the fashion industry. The global hair styling products market is again segmented on the basis of gender i.e. male, female and unisex. On the basis of sales channel, the global hair styling products market is segmented into wholesaler/distributor, supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, specialty store and online store.

All the above sections evaluate the hair styling productsmarket on the basis of various factors affecting the market, which cover the present scenario as well as the future prospects. For market data analysis, the report considers 2017 as the base year, with market numbers estimated for 2018 and forecast made for 2018–2027. All the segmentation of the hair styling products market has been considered after appropriate secondary research and revalidation of the data obtained through interviews with key thought leaders in the industry. The hair styling products market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

The next section of the hair styling products report highlights the market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The study investigates the regional Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the hair styling products market. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional market for 2018–2027.

The hair styling products market numbers have been assessed based on the sales and the weighted average pricing of hair styling products by nature and product type. The aggregate revenue is derived through the weighted average country pricing trends. The hair styling products market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of countries. The hair styling products market has been analysed based on the expected demand and current spending scenario. The prices considered for the calculation of revenue are the average country prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of hair styling products. All the key product types have been considered on the basis of secondary sources, i.e. OECD, UN data and feedback from primary respondents. Country-wise demand patterns have been considered while estimating the consumption of hair styling products across various regions. Hair styling products market numbers for all the regions by product type, base material, end use and distribution channel have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The company-level hair styling products market share has been derived on the basis of the revenues reported by key manufacturers. The hair styling products market has been forecast based on constant currency rates. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome on the basis of three different types of analysis: based on supply side, demand side analysis for hair styling products and the impact of macro-economic factors on the hair styling products market. In addition, it is imperative to note that, in a fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct market forecasts in terms of Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), but also analyse the market based on key parameters, such as Y-o-Y growth rates, to understand the predictability of the hair styling products market and identify the right opportunities for players.

The market segments for the global hair styling products market have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand the relative contributions of each segment to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends in the hair styling products market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis the market in terms of absolute dollar opportunity represented by the sales of hair styling products. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical for evaluating the scope of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify the lucrative segments. The overall absolute dollar opportunity represented by the hair styling products market is mentioned in the report. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption for hair styling products in the global market, XploreMR has developed the market ‘Attractiveness Index.’ The resulting index is expected to help providers identify the real market opportunities. A number of primary and secondary sources were referred during the course of the study. Some of the secondary sources include IMF, World Bank, Hoovers, Factiva, annual reports of companies and government associations & publications.

In the final section of the report on the hair styling products market, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies has been provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution in the overall hair styling products market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a segment in the hair styling products market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate the key competitors in the hair styling products market. Detailed profiles of companies are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings and recent developments. Some of the key players of the global hair styling products market are Procter & Gamble, L’Oreal, Unilever plc, Shiseido Company, Amorepacific Corporation, Flora Ltd., Kao Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, Godefroy Manufacturing Company, Swallowfield plc, Shu Uemura Art of Hair, Vogue International LLC, CURLS(R), LLC, Ouai haircare, Redken, Scental Pacific, Delta Laboratories Pty Ltd., Natrocare Laboratories, Mizani and Mielle Organics LLC.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Hair Styling Products market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Hair Styling Products Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Hair Styling Products market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Hair Styling Products market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Hair Styling Products Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Hair Styling Products market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

