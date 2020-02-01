High Fiber Snack Foods Market : Segmentation, Industry Trends and Development to 2018 to 2027

High Fiber Snack Foods Market Growth Projection

The new report on the High Fiber Snack Foods Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the High Fiber Snack Foods Market over the assessment period 2018 to 2027. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the High Fiber Snack Foods Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the High Fiber Snack Foods Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the High Fiber Snack Foods Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the High Fiber Snack Foods market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the High Fiber Snack Foods Market over the considered assessment period.

The report clarifies the following doubts related to the High Fiber Snack Foods Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the High Fiber Snack Foods Market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the High Fiber Snack Foods market reducing their environmental footprint? Why are consumers highly in favor of purchasing product 1? What is the scope for innovation in the current High Fiber Snack Foods Market landscape?

competitive landscape that highlights the business and product strategies of some of the leading players operating in the market. Several prominent companies operating in the global high fiber snack foods market include Cargill, Inc., Kellogg Corporation, Cereal Ingredients, Inc., and Grain Millers Inc.

More than 50% of consumer across the globe seek more fiber, on the recommendation of their doctors. As awareness on the role of diet in maintaining a healthy lifestyle increases, consumers are spending more on high fiber snack foods. The consumption has also witnessed a spike on account of availability of a wide range of products in the market. Sensing the opportunities in the market, several companies have launched a range of high fiber snack foods.

Global High Fiber Snack Foods Market: Rising Awareness Remains Key to Adoption

Soluble fiber found in oats, beans, flaxseed and oat bran help reduce blood cholesterol levels by minimizing low-density lipoprotein or bad cholesterol levels. Studies have further shown that high-fiber foods benefit from reducing blood pressure and inflammation. This is the key reason number of dietitians are suggesting high fiber snack foods intake to individuals. In addition high-fiber foods tend to be more filling than low-fiber foods, thereby people eat less and stay satisfied for long time. High-fiber diet can also minimizes risk of hypertension, stroke and heart disease. Owing to these benefits consumption of high fiber snack foods is expected to increase in foreseeable future. Additionally, fiber and protein market has moved rapidly beyond body building into the mainstream. High intake of dietary fibers appear to be at significantly lower risk of developing coronary heart disease. There is a trend being led by major snack companies to minimize sodium in their products. High content of fiber in snacks are becoming more dominant in the global high fiber snack foods market.

High Fiber Snack Foods Production from Waste Food

Plametarians, a company involved in manufacturing snacks from discarded products, is providing second life to wasted food and approaching child obesity and nutrition simultaneously. The company utilizes an extrusion and steam explosion method to change waste food, which are mainly the byproducts of food industry, into high fiber and high protein snacks that can help address the growing trend of child obesity. The leftover matter after pressing oil crops like canola and sunflower termed as the low-cost oilcake, treating it under a procedure to break down insoluble fiber within it, the company believes food recycling provides access to affordable healthy meals for rising populations.

Key Companies are Focusing on Providing Nutrients through Fibers in Snacks – States Snack Food Association

President of Snack Food Association, James McCarthy stated companies are rising focus on bean ingredients and other fibers in snacks that provide over all nutrient profile in snacks, thereby increasing consumer base with such innovations. He further stated that the sector has been extremely successful however had maintained strong, steady sales. With commodity prices being high, there are number of challenges for companies to innovate and maintain products in marketplace, which allow for a profit.

High Fiber Snack Foods are Beneficial for Reduction of Obesity

According to statistics developed by WHO, more than 1.9 billion adults were overweight in the year 2016 and out of these 650 million were obese. High fiber snack foods help reduce fat. Thereby, fitness enthusiasts are adopting high fiber snack foods in their diet. Further, increasing awareness related to health benefits among obese people is likely to bring huge revenues to global high fiber snack foods market. However, some little-known side effects caused due to too much high fiber intake will be the major factor limiting adoption of high fiber snack foods. Excessive intake of high fiber snack foods is likely to showcase symptoms that include digestive and stomach issues such as cramps, bloating and gas. Constipation might also occur due to excessive intake of high fiber snack foods.

The research report is a holistic source of information and analysis that offers readers in-depth insights on the future of high fiber snack foods market. An assessment on the prevailing trends, along with their impact on the market has been studied in detail. The report also includes a thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis that will offer readers comprehensive information on the key factors at play in this landscape.

This analytical research study imparts an all-inclusive assessment on the market, while propounding historical intelligence, actionable insights, and industry-validated & statistically-upheld market forecast. Verified and suitable set of assumptions and methodology has been leveraged for developing this comprehensive study. Information and analysis on key market segments incorporated in the report has been delivered in weighted chapters. A thorough analysis has been offered by the report on

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

Compilation of authentic and first-hand intelligence, insights offered in the report are based on quantitative and qualitative assessment by leading industry experts, and inputs from opinion leaders & industry participants around the value chain. Growth determinants, macroeconomic indicators, and parent market trends have been scrutinized and delivered, coupled with the market attractiveness for each market segment encompassed. Qualitative impact of growth influencers on the market segments across regions has also been mapped by the report.

