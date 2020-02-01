High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Regional Data Analysis 2019-2026

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market report: A rundown

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market's business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances.

This article will help the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

increasing demand for power are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global HVDC transmission system market. Solutions sub-segment dominates the system components segment, however services sub-segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the fact that many of the previously established systems need to be upgraded.

VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at the highest growth rate during the assessment period

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment. VSC technology uses insulated gate bipolar transistors which cover the drawbacks caused by conventional methods, and are thus gaining popularity. Capacitor commutated converters are gaining popularity and are expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the others sub segment.

Some pertinent market figures of the VSC segment

In 2015, the VSC segment was valued at more than US$ 3,000 Mn and is estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by the end of 2016, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth rate of 9.1%

By 2026, the VSC segment is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 9,000 Mn, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% during the projected period

The VSC segment is forecast to create incremental $ opportunity of nearly US$ 5,500 Mn between 2016 and 2026

Moreover, the VSC segment is expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Applications of VSC technology

HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology are gaining popularity as they prove to be beneficial in applications such as connecting wind farms to power grids and linking asynchronous grids for underground power transmission among others.

ABB Ltd. and Siemens AG are introducing HVDC transmission systems based on VSC technology owing to its increasing popularity among utility companies. Another recent trend in the technology segment for HVDC transmission systems is the introduction of capacitor commutated converters (CCC), which provides benefits such as eliminating the need for using large shunts and utilising low reactive power.

The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors.

The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:

Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally? What hindrances will the players running the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market run across? What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025? What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System? Who are your main business contenders? How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025? What are the trends influencing the performance of the High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

