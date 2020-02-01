Ink Resins Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2025

The global Ink Resins market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Ink Resins market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Ink Resins market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Ink Resins across various industries.
The Ink Resins market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
segmented as follows:
Global Ink Resins Market, by Type
- Modified Rosins
- Hydrocarbon Resins
- Modified Cellulose
- Acrylic
- Polyamide
- Polyurethane
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process
- Lithography
- Flexography
- Gravure
- Digital
- Others (Including Screen Printing)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- UV-cured
- Oil-based
Global Ink Resins Market, by Application
- Packaging
- Publishing
- Commercial Printing
- Others (Including Marketing Material)
Global Ink Resins Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.
- Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.
- Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts
- Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks
- Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.
- Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.
- The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.
- The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks
The Ink Resins market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Ink Resins market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Ink Resins market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Ink Resins market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Ink Resins market.
The Ink Resins market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Ink Resins in xx industry?
- How will the global Ink Resins market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Ink Resins by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Ink Resins ?
- Which regions are the Ink Resins market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Ink Resins market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
