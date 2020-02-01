Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth Through 2019-2026

In this report, the global Marine Hybrid Propulsion market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global marine hybrid propulsion market. Key players in the marine hybrid propulsion market include Siemens AG, Volvo Penta, General Electric, Rolls-Royce plc, BAE Systems plc, Wartsila, MAN Diesel & Turbo SE, etc. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, recent developments, and SWOT analysis. The market for marine hybrid propulsion is primarily driven by its operation efficiency, cost-effective operation, automation and digitalization, growing infrastructural activities, water utility, waste water treatment, water distribution/transport networks, integration of several systems and components to form a complete intelligent pumping solution for various applications, etc.

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Propulsion Type Analysis

Diesel-electric

Parallel Hybrid

Serial Hybrid

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: End-use Analysis

Tugboats

Offshore Support Vessels (OSV’s)

Ferries

Defense Vessels

Yacht

Cruise Ships

Others

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Power Rating Analysis

0-300 kW

301-500 kW

501-800 kW

Above 801 kW

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: Stroke Analysis

Two Stroke

Four Stroke

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: RPM Analysis

0-1,000 rpm

1,001-2,500 rpm

Above 2,500 rpm

Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



