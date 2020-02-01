Parking Management Solution Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2027

In 2029, the Parking Management Solution market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Parking Management Solution market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Parking Management Solution market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Parking Management Solution market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).

Global Parking Management Solution market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Parking Management Solution market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Parking Management Solution market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Market Segmentation

The global parking management solution market is categorized based on type into parking meters (single-space parking meter) and parking kiosks (multi-space parking meter) type. Furthermore, the research report provides the complete insights into different parking management solution providers through installed location types which includes on-street parking and parking venues (parking deck, parking complex, etc). The report analyzes each of these segments for various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

Based on the geographical regions, the report segments the global parking management solution market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. North America is further segmented into The U.S., Canada and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into The U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into The GCC, South Africa and Rest of MEA, while South America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of South America. The report also covers cross segmentation forecasts of Nordic countries.

The report also includes the competitive profiling of major players engaged in providing parking management solutions. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market share, and recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market positioning analysis of major players operating in the global parking management solution market. The key market players profiled in this study include parking meter and kiosks providers and OEM’s. The prominent providers offering parking management solution include Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, IPS Group, Inc., METRIC Group Ltd., Ventek International, Worldwide Parking, Inc., J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, CivicSmart, Inc., LocoMobi Inc., POM Inc., and Cale Access AB (Cale Group AB).

Global Parking Management Solution Market

By Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

By Installed Location

Street Parking

Parking Venues

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Research Methodology of Parking Management Solution Market Report

The global Parking Management Solution market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Parking Management Solution market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Parking Management Solution market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.