Pesticides Market insights offered in a recent report

The most notable players competing in the pesticides market in China, India, and Japan include Syngenta, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Eden Research, Plc., Nufarm, Ltd., Arysta Lifescience Corp., Bayer Cropscience AG, Cheminova A/S, DuPont, Conquest Agrochemicals, ICL Fertilizers, Dow AgroSciences, Mitsui Chemicals Ltd., and BASF Agricentre.

Pesticides Market, by Type of Pesticide

Fungicides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Others

Pesticides Market, by Type of Crop

Rice

Cereals

Fruits

Corn

Nuts

Cotton

Soybean

Vegetables

Others

Pesticides Market, by Geography

India

China

Japan

