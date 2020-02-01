Phthalic Anhydride Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

This report presents the worldwide Phthalic Anhydride market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2258?source=atm Top Companies in the Global Phthalic Anhydride Market: competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the PA market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The study provides a decisive view on the PA market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2012 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications in all the regions. Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. Prices of phthalic anhydride vary in each region. Given that different end users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to region while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down this market by end application in each region. The market numbers for phthalic anhydride market are also given on the basis of product type in the context of the global as well as regional market. All volumes i.e. Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons are expressed as Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons of dry polymers. All market revenue has been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption trends. All USD exchange rates are as of 2013.

The report includes a detailed competitive outlook including the market share along with company profiles of the key industry participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include UPC Technology Corporation, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE and Polynt SpA among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis

Phthalate Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Others

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

