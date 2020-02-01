Pulse Protein Market Key Growth Factors and Forecast up to 2018 – 2026

The Most Recent study on the Pulse Protein Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Pulse Protein market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Pulse Protein Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Market Segmentation

Global Pulse Protein market can be segmented on the basis source, end use application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of source, pulse protein market is segmented into beans, peas, lentils, and others. On the basis of end use application pulse protein market is segmented into bakery, energy bars/supplements, snacks, breakfast cereals, noodles/pasta, dairy products, and others. On the basis of the distribution channel, Pulse Protein market is segmented into direct and indirect sales. Indirect sales can be sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty stores, online retail, and convenience stores. Under indirect sales segment, online retail sub-segment is anticipated to increase with highest CAGR owing to increasing preference among millennials to shop from e-commerce coupled with increasing penetration high-speed internet globally

Pulse Protein Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the Pulse Protein market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Globally, among all regions, Europe is expected to be the largest market for the Pulse Protein, followed by North America over the forecast period owing to the relatively high consumption products rich in protein content as there is increasing trend of product launches marked high protein labels. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to the lower prices of Pulse Protein based products than its alternatives protein sources, rising population and growing consumer preferences for the food products rich in nutritional content in countries such as China and India.

Pulse Protein Market: Dynamics

There is an increasing demand for protein rich food products globally, which has translated into rising number of mainstream product launches marked with high protein label. Furthermore, there is an increase in demand for plant based protein as it is healthier and affordable which is anticipated to drive the growth of global pulse protein market over the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for clean label food products in developed market is expected to boost the growth of pulse protein market as pulse protein is free from allergens such as gluten, chemical additive, and are sourced sustainably. However, lower penetration of pulse protein market in developing economies and lower consumer awareness are the factors expected to restrain the growth of pulse protein market over the forecast period.

Pulse Protein Market Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in Pulse Protein market includes Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Inc, Axiom Foods, Inc, Cargill, Incorporated, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, NOW Health Group, Inc., Farbest Brands, MORRE-TEC Industries, Inc., and other regional players.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market



Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

