Releases New Report on the Mobile Data Protection Solutions and Services Market

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global mobile data protection solutions and services market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as investment and spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in themobile data protection solutions and services market are Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Symantec Corporation,Intel Corporation,Gemalto NV, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and McAfee LLC among others.

The mobile data protection solutions and services market has been segmented as follows:

By Platform

Windows

Android

iOS

Mac OS

Blackberry

Linux

By Deployment

Cloud Private Cloud Public Cloud Hybrid Cloud

On-premise

Hybrid

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Education

Healthcare

Retail

BFSI (Banking, Financial, Services and Insurance)

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Others (Hospitality, Aerospace & Defense, Travel and Transport etc.)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



