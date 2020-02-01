Rugged Thermal Cameras Market Current Trends, SWOT Analysis, Strategies, Industry Challenges, Business Overview and Forecast Research Study

Analysis Report on Rugged Thermal Cameras Market

A report on global Rugged Thermal Cameras market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Rugged Thermal Cameras Market.

the demand for rugged thermal cameras as they would require these cameras for surveillance and security purposes. Eastern European nations have hiked their defence budget substantially and seven of the 10 countries with the highest defence budgets are either Asian or Eastern European. A few examples include Iraq, Lithuania, Philippines, Japan, Vietnam, China and India.

Asia Pacific to be the most important region in terms of revenue growth of the Surveillance & Security segment

Asian countries are recording sharp hikes in their defence spending, the global slowdown notwithstanding. This can largely be attributed to the unrest in the Middle East along with territorial disputes in the South China Sea region. In March 2017, China announced an increase of 7% in its defence budget, taking the figure to just over US$ 150 Bn. In the month before that, its neighbouring nation India also increased its defence budget by a substantial 5% to take its total to slightly under US$ 40 Bn. This has led to an inevitable domino effect where all the countries of the region feel compelled to respond and react. The countries will logically require rugged thermal cameras and the Surveillance & Security segment is predicted to be a major beneficiary of this.

China and India to lead the way in the APEJ rugged thermal cameras market

In the year 2016, the China rugged thermal cameras market was valued at around US$ 350 Mn and this should increase to more than US$ 950 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 9.7% during this 10 year period. An incremental dollar opportunity of nearly US$ 580 Mn can be anticipated for the period 2017-2027. The India rugged thermal cameras market was worth roughly US$ 50 Mn in the year 2016 but is expected to show a rapid Y-o-Y growth of more than 9%. By the end of the forecast period, the India rugged thermal cameras market is predicted to be slightly more than US$ 140 Mn in value with a CAGR of 10.4% during the study period. An incremental dollar opportunity of approximately US$ 90 Mn is likely to be witnessed within the period from 2017 to 2027 in the India rugged thermal cameras market.

