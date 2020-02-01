Seismic Survey Equipment Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019-2027

Seismic Survey Equipment Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Seismic Survey Equipment Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Seismic Survey Equipment Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
By Market Players:
Competitive Dynamics
The report covers well-established players including CGG, Mitcham Industries, Inc., Geospace Technologies Corporation, Wireless Seismic, Inc., BGP Inc., China National Petroleum Corporation, Schlumberger Limited, FairfieldNodal, and ION Geophysical Corporation among others. In September 2017, Wireless Seismic, Inc., announced the launch of RT3, a seismic recording system having the capability of ultra-high channel count of about more than 2,50,000 seismic channels and features next-generation radio technology of WSI. The benefits associated with RT3 include acquisition of much denser seismic surveys, elimination of laborious work required by blind nodal systems, and easy management of recording channels in real time.
Global Seismic Survey Equipment Market:
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Component
- Hardware
- Software
- Services (Survey design services, consultation services, advisory services, after sales services, and customer support)
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Technology
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by location
- Onshore
- Offshore
Seismic Survey Equipment Market, by Industry
- Oil & gas
- Others (Mining, construction, energy, among others)
Seismic Survey Equipment Market Analysis, by Country/Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Norway
- Denmark
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Indonesia
- China
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East &Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
