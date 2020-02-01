Thermic Fluids Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Thermic Fluids market report: A rundown

Thermic Fluids Market

segmented as follows:

Thermic Fluids Market – Product Segment Analysis

Silicone and Aromatic Based Thermic Fluids

Mineral Oils Based Thermic Fluids

Glycol (ethylene and propylene) Based Thermic Fluids

Others (Including molten salts, HFPE thermic fluids, etc.)

Thermic Fluids Market – End-user Analysis

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Concentrated Solar Power (CSP)

Food & Beverages

Plastics

Pharmaceuticals

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others (Including transport, biodiesel, waste heat recovery, etc.)

Thermic Fluids Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe France U.K. Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. The effect of various segments to the growth of the global Thermic Fluids market and insights on key trends regarding the segments are examined based on absolute dollar opportunity.

