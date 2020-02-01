Trends in the Beverage Packaging Market 2019-2027

In 2018, the market size of Beverage Packaging Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Beverage Packaging .

This report studies the global market size of Beverage Packaging , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/1389?source=atm

This study presents the Beverage Packaging Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Beverage Packaging history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Beverage Packaging market, the following companies are covered:

Increasing demand for smaller pack sizes to push the demand for beverage cans

Developed economies are experiencing an increase in the use of packaged beverages, owing to the availability of extra disposable income with people in developed countries. Market analysis shows that an increase in the demand for small pack sizes has triggered the growth of beverage cans in these regions. Consumers have prioritized their expenditure. Therefore, there has been an increasing demand for smaller packs, which creates opportunities for growth in demand for beverage cans. In addition, the increasing trend of on-the-go food consumption is expected to present potential opportunities for growth of the glass and metal beverage packaging market. Moreover, the choice of beverage packaging products is predominantly driven by aspects such as convenience and sustainability of packaging solutions, prices of raw materials and aesthetic appeal of packaging.

According to the market forecasts, the liquid cartons segment is expected to dominate the market with its market size of over US$ 45,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a value CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Plastic bottle consumption to witness an all-time high in the foreseeable future

PET bottles’ demand is at an all-time high, following increased rate of consumption by consumers in many countries. For instance, American consumers have been breaking records in terms of bottled water consumption. Similarly, in Japan, bottled water consumption witness high growth rate during the 2011 natural disaster case, when government channels advised against consuming anything other than bottled water. The bottled water market is also supported by an increase in consumer awareness regarding the health effects associated with the consumption of carbonated drinks. A significant number of U.S. consumers prefer premium bottled water, and are willing to pay more for the same instead of spending on other beverages. Plastic bottles market is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 34,000 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Decreasing consumption of alcoholic beverages could affect the glass bottle market

The consumption of alcohol has decreased in various regions. Japan has a shrinking young population and aged consumers that account for more than 1/4th of the Japanese population. This has resulted in declining sales of soft drinks in the country. The amount of beer consumed by Germans has also dropped by more than 30%. Due to the reduced growth rate of consumption of alcoholic drinks as opposed to that of non-alcoholic drinks, the glass bottle segment is poised to witness a decline in market value share, during the next ten years. Moreover, the global beverage packaging market is also expected to witness a negative impact by high raw material prices and increasing government regulations regarding recyclable packaging solutions, reducing carbon footprint, and ensuring proper coding for optimum traceability, among others in the packaging industry. Due to increasing wastes, Chinese government introduced the excessive packaging regulations, in 2010, which covered beverage packaging, cosmetic packaging, and certain food & confectionary packaging. The Indian state of Maharashtra recently banned the use of packaged water bottles in government offices. The same is soon planned to be imposed on restaurants in the state.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/1389?source=atm

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Beverage Packaging product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Beverage Packaging , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Beverage Packaging in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Beverage Packaging competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Beverage Packaging breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/1389?source=atm

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Beverage Packaging market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Beverage Packaging sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.