Area Rug Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2019 – 2027

Area Rug , in its newly released Market research report, provides an understanding of the many different facets of the Area Rug market.

According to the research, the Area Rug market is expected to Reach a value of US$XX by the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players Operating in the Area Rug Market

The area rug market is highly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global area rug market are listed below:

Mohawk Industries

Kalaty Rug Corporation

Momeni Rugs and Carpet

Masland Carpets and Rugs

Kermans Flooring

Safavieh LLC

Loloi Rugs

Jaipur Living Inc.

Nourison Industries

Oriental Weavers Carpet Company

Global Area Rug Market: Research Scope

Global Area Rug Market, by Weave Type

Hand-knotted

Machine-made rugs

Hand Tufted

Flat Weave

Global Area Rug Market, by Material

Jute

Viscose

Cotton

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

Global Area Rug Market, by Price Level

Luxury

Mid-range

Budget/Economic

Global Area Rug Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global Area Rug Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

