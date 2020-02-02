Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Recent Industry Trends and Projected Industry Growth, 2018 – 2026

Indepth Study of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market

market segments, analyzes various impacting factors including trends, drivers, and obstructions, and takes stock of the demand that can be expected out of different countries and regions. The report also contains a featured chapter on the competitive landscape.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Trends and Opportunities

Greater new possibilities with big data, ability of AI to enhance patient care, strong imbalance between the pool of patients and healthcare professionals, and possibilities of reducing medical costs are some of the key factors expected to augment the demand for AI in the healthcare sector. Additionally, growing importance of precision medicine, increasing number of cross-industry collaborations, consistent inflow of venture capital investments, and increasing geriatric population are some of the other factors that are expected to reflect positively over this market. On the other hand, reluctance of medical practitioners in adopting new technologies, strong lack of a preset and universal regulatory guidelines, lack of curated healthcare data, and concerns of data privacy are curtailing the market from attaining higher grounds.

Technology-wise, the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market can be segmented into querying method, deep learning, context aware processing, and natural language processing, whereas application-wise, artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare marketcan be bifurcated into wearables, virtual assistant, research and drug discovery, in-patient care and hospital management, medical imaging and diagnosis, precision medicine, lifestyle management and monitoring, and patient data and risk analysis.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Regional Analysis

The developed country of the U.S., which readily adopts new technology and houses a number of pioneering companies, is expected to maintain North America are the region with maximum demand potential, with little but significant demand added by Canada. While the European region is another key region for the vendors of artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market, emerging economies of Japan, South Korea, China, and India are expected to provide for decent demand over the course of the aforementioned forecast period.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market: Vendor Landscape

IBM Corporation, Welltok, Inc., Intel Corporation, Google, Inc., Next IT Corp., Microsoft Corporation, General Electric Company, Medtronic PLC, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. are some of the notable companies in artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note : Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

