Erucic Acid Market: Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019 to 2029

Erucic Acid Market Growth Projection

The new report on the Erucic Acid Market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Erucic Acid Market over the assessment period 2019 to 2029. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Erucic Acid Market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Erucic Acid Market in the upcoming years.

The report suggests that the Erucic Acid Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period 2019 to 2029. The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Erucic Acid market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Erucic Acid Market over the considered assessment period.

Key players in the erucic acid market are focusing on developing erucic acid, especially for the use of antioxidants in the preservation of edible oils. Growing regulations for use of environmental friendly additives for polymer processing, lubricants, and metal-working industry is expected to boost market growth in the developed countries. Demand for erucic acid by plastic and polymer industries in China is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers for bulk orders.

Availability of Ample opportunities in Fish Feed Products

Erucic acid has a long chain of fatty acid, which is essential for any animal feed ingredient. Erucic acid is present in several feed ingredients, where fish feed has been observed to be amongst the key end use sectors. Plenty of research and development activities are being carried out by researchers to minimize side-effect of erucic acid on fish. Although, the usage of erucic acid in fish feed is in a nascent stage, with these R&D efforts it has a potential to become an important end-use sector by the end of forecast period.

Global Erucic Acid Market: Segmentation

The Erucic acid has been segmented into different parts based on grade, application, source, end use industry and region

Based on grade, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Erucic acid 43-50%

Erucic acid >50%

Based on application, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Slip Agent

Emollient

Hair care and textile softening

Pour point depressant

Lubricants

Food emulsifier

Others

Based on source, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Rapeseed oil

Canola

Tame mustard

Fish

Others

Based on end use industry, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

Plastic

Printing ink

Food

Personal care

Rubber

Pharmaceutical

Others

Based on region, the Erucic acid is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Global Erucic Acid Market: Key Players

Global erucic acid market is moderately fragmented with the presence of large and mid-sized players. While, large players are focusing on research and development to derive long-term results, mid-sized players are aligning their concentration towards building cuctomer-relationships. Some key market participants are Bunge North America, Perdue Agribusiness, Vantage Performance Materials, Premium crops, Wilmar International Limited, Naturescrops International, Vantage Specialty Chemicals, among other prominent players.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the erucic acid, and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also includes projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies for the erucic acid. The research report provides analysis and information according to the erucic acid segmented into grade, application, source, end use industry and region

The erucic acids report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Erucic acid segments

Erucic acid dynamics

Erucic acid size

Supply & demand

Current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Technology

Value chain

Regional analysis for erucic acid includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Eastern Europe, Rest of Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of APEJ)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Rest of MEA)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information of qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the erucic acid. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segments of the erucic acid. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

